A witness phoned police and the KW Humane Society Saturday morning after she noticed a king shepherd had been locked in a parked vehicle for two hours.

The car was located in a parking lot on Cedar Street around 11:30 a.m., when temperatures were already approaching 30 C according to Environment Canada.

Police were able to get the door open and let the dog out. It was unhurt, but very thirsty.

“Unfortunately we’ve had a few dog-in-car calls today, it is one of the hottest days in the year and we are still having people leaving their dogs in cars,” said Emily Tondreau, an officer with the KW Humane Society.

She encouraged people to leave their dog at home if they have to travel anywhere the dog wouldn’t be welcome to avoid having the dog left in the car at hot temperatures.