A dog in Norfolk County had an unusual adventure early Thursday morning.

Norfolk County OPP say they were called to a home on Charlotteville Road 5, west of Simcoe, around 1:30 a.m.

They arrived to find a call unlike any they’d had before.

According to police, the dog had been left in a pickup truck parked outside the home.

Somehow, the dog apparently put the truck into gear. As the truck rolled down the driveway and onto the roadway, police say, the dog broke the passenger-side window, escaped the vehicle and ran away.

Police officers were able to track the dog down and bring it back to its owner.