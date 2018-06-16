

CTV Kitchener





The Waterloo Region District School Board has stepped in after a Cambridge school’s track and field fell victim to dog waste.

The track at Jacob Hespeler Secondary School used to be open to the public after school hours for the community to enjoy.

But after complaints of dog owners failing to pick up after their canine friends, the gates to the area are now locked from 2 p.m. every day.

The WRDSB has cited health and safety concerns as a reason for locking the track.

Residents of the area are upset over the closure, and want the gates re-opened.

So far, the school board believes that keeping the track closed is paying off.