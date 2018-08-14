

CTV Kitchener





Two people were in the parking lot of a Canadian Tire on Stone Road in Guelph Thursday.

They allege that they noticed a dog inside a van with the window down part-way.

It was open enough for one of the people to reach in and open the door.

Temperatures in Guelph reached a high of 27 C that day.

A heated exchange followed when the owner of the van came outside, berating the people for getting involved.

"We just got here," the man alleges on cell phone video captured of the incident.

Police attended the scene.

“Advice was given on how to deal with a situation like that,” said Cst. Josh Fraser.

The Guelph Humane Society said that there are by-laws in Guelph which could lead to criminal charges.

“If you confine your animal in a situation that is likely to cause distress, it is an offence, and we have a no tolerance rule,” said Megan Swan, an animal protection officer.

Guelph Police, on the other hand, have said no charges will be laid in the incident.

Concerned citizens are advised to phone police if a pet is seen in a hot vehicle, and not to try to get the animal out themselves.