Dog killed in Owen Sound hit and run
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, December 20, 2017 1:24PM EST
A dog was struck and killed by a pickup truck while it was being walked by its owner.
Owen Sound police say the dog was on a leash when it was hit in the intersection of 6th Avenue and 20th Street East around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
According to police, the truck had stopped for a stop sign, and then started to move “at the exact time that the dog was in its path.”
The dark-coloured truck then allegedly drove away from the scene.
Anyone with information about the truck or its driver is asked to call Owen Sound police.