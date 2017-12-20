

CTV Kitchener





A dog was struck and killed by a pickup truck while it was being walked by its owner.

Owen Sound police say the dog was on a leash when it was hit in the intersection of 6th Avenue and 20th Street East around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

According to police, the truck had stopped for a stop sign, and then started to move “at the exact time that the dog was in its path.”

The dark-coloured truck then allegedly drove away from the scene.

Anyone with information about the truck or its driver is asked to call Owen Sound police.