KITCHENER -- A 10-year-old boy in Norfolk County was taken to hospital after a dog bit him on the leg over the weekend.

Ontario Provincial Police in Norfolk County say that officers were called to investigate an animal complaint at Old Mill Side Road in Houghton at 1:07 p.m. on Saturday.

Police say the boy was bitten by a friend's family pet and was taken to hospital for treatment.

According to the owner, the dog had previously attacked another person.

The owner then requested the dog be removed from the home and placed into quarantine.

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit is continuing an investigation.