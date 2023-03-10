Dog gives birth after arriving at local humane society in active labour

The Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo & Stratford Perth (HSKWSP) is hoping the community can help raise funds for dog that came into their care and her newly born puppies.

According to HSKWSP, the dog, Daisy, arrived at the centre in active labour on Wednesday morning. She gave birth to two girls and a boy shortly after she arrived. The four-year-old dog and her puppies are doing well and have been moved into foster care to ensure they get the best care, the Humane Society said.

Officials estimate that medical and care costs could reach up to $6,500 or more by the time Daisy and her babies are ready for adoption. That price includes the cost of spay and neuter surgery for all four dogs, vaccinations, parasite treatment, microchipping, other required medication and the daily cost of care.

“The money raised will help Daisy and her puppies lead a healthy, happy life,” Kathrin Delutis, chief executive officer at HSKWSP said in a news release. “The cost of care for four dogs can add up quickly. Being a self-funded and self-governed organization that receives no funding from the government for our charitable programs and services, we rely on our community’s generosity to provide this life-saving, around-the-clock care. We truly hope you’ll donate today.”

“We hope you’ll support Daisy and her babies. Anything raised above and beyond what is needed for them will go to help other animals needing care,” the organization said in a social media post on Friday.