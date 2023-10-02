Dog dies in Kitchener fire, fire marshal investigating another
A pair of unrelated fires in Kitchener has resulted in a dog dying and an Ontario Fire Marshal investigation.
Firefighters were called to Onward Avenue around 3 p.m. Sunday for a fire in an apartment.
A male was taken to hospital. Officials couldn't say what condition he was in.
The Ontario Fire Marshall has started an investigation into the incident. There is no word yet on the cause of the fire.
The damage to the unit is estimated around $300,000.
Also around 3 p.m. Sunday, crews were called to Essen Street for another fire in an apartment.
Kitchener Fire says it was contained to one unit and started from an unattended candle.
They add that they were unable to save a dog from the fire.
No injuries were reported.
Damage to the apartment is estimated around $400,000.
