

CTV Kitchener





Fire officials say a dog and cat are dead after a kitchen fire in Guelph Friday.

Fire crews were called to a home on Walman Drive around 3:15 a.m.

They say the fire was quickly extinguished and damage from the flames was contained to the kitchen. However the rest of the home suffered some smoke damage.

Guelph Fire says one person in the home was taken to hospital to be checked out.

Emergency crews found a dog and cat in the home and tried to perform CPR on the animals, but their attempts were unsuccessful.

Crews say a second cat did survive and is being cared for by neighbours.

The cause of the fire and cost of damages is still under investigation.