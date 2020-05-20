KITCHENER -- Police are investigating after they received a report of a man uttering threats on Tuesday evening.

Officers responded to the incident near Westhaven Street and Westpark Crescent at around 4:50 p.m.

According to a news release, the victim's dog had approached the suspect as he walked by, which is when the suspect allegedly kicked the dog and threatened its owner.

The accused is described as tan skinned with his head shaved on the sides and long black hair on top.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, dark grey track pants and a black backpack.

Police continue to investigate and are asking anyone who may have information to contact them.

If you'd rather remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.