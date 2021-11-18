Doctors from Waterloo-Wellington become award-winning physicians

KITCHENER -

A family doctor from Elora, Ont. has been named regional physician of the year, while one from Cambridge and another from Guelph have both taken home awards as well.

In a Thursday news release, the Ontario College of Family Physicians announced some of their top doctors for the region of Hamilton Niagara Haldimand Brant and Waterloo Wellington.

Dr. Sarah Gower of Elora was one of seven doctors in Ontario named the 2021 Regional Family Physician of the Year.

The college notes her work as an assistant clinical professor at McMaster University, in rural and Northern Ontario, as an advocate for physicians and patients, spearheading a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic, as the incoming chair of the Society of Rural Physicians of Canada Maternal/Newborn Committee, and her practice she started in Elora in 2009 among other accomplishments.

Dr. Sharon Bal of Cambridge has received an award of excellence for helping to design theCambridge North Dumfries Ontario Health Team, overseeing local COVID-19 responses in long-term care and retirement homes, working to support Indigenous community-led testing and vaccines, collaborating with outreach workers at shelters, and as co-chair of the Ontario Medical Association Women co-chair.

Dr. Andrea Chittle of Guelph is also being recognized with an award of excellence for work as board chair of Guelph’s ARCH (HIV/AIDS Resources and Community Health) clinic, at a local assessment centre, the University of Guelph's mass vaccination clinic, developing multilingual patient handouts, and developing pandemic-safe protocols for sexual health and reproductive services.

“Dr. Gower, Dr. Bal, and Dr. Chittle have demonstrated their commitment to enhancing health care in the Waterloo-Wellington Region,” said Dr. Elizabeth Muggah, OCFP President, in the release. “These family doctors are highly respected and valued by their colleagues, patients, students and community partners, and I am delighted to acknowledge their outstanding accomplishments.”