NEW HAMBURG -- A group of seniors in New Hamburg are building elaborate snow sculptures.

Charlotte Schiedel has taken up a new hobby at the age of 80, building an outdoor living room complete with chairs, a television, lamps and a fire place.

"I have been out here off and on for two weeks, sometimes for four to five hours at a time," she said. "I don't intend to be out that long, I think I'm a little addicted."

The snow sculptures are part of a winter carnival meant to boost morale during the pandemic.

"We're in lockdown right now, we're 298 individual bungalows out here," said organizer Donna Grigg. "Getting people out for carving snow things has been great."

There are 17 sculptures so far, ranging from a drunken hockey fan to an outdoor lounge and a snow woman on vacation.

"Just to get outside," said Sylvia Gallian. "It is so nice to have this through the pandemic."

Many residents said the carnival inspired them to build snow sculptures for the first time.

Regardless of challenges along the way, all participants agree its been a lot of fun.

"What I'm really enthused about is that it boosted my spirit and I think it's boosted other peoples' spirits," Schiedel said.

The seniors are now calling on others to bundle up and head out into the snow.