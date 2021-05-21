KITCHENER -- Waterloo Region's medical officer of health is reminding people to spend the upcoming long weekend with household members, or gather in small groups outdoors.

As of Saturday, outdoor amenities like golf courses and tennis courts can reopen. Gatherings of up to five people outdoors are also allowed starting this weekend.

"Do not gather indoors," Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang said at the region's COVID-19 briefing on Friday.

If people choose to attend small gatherings outdoors, she said they should stay six feet from people outside of their household and wear a mask.

"I urge you to celebrate safely this weekend," Dr. Wang said.

According to Dr. Wang, regional trends have improved since the peak of the third wave but have stagnated over the past two weeks.

"We are at-risk of losing our gains if we relax measures too quickly," she said. "Your actions make a difference."

The region's incidence rate sits at 74 cases per 100,000 people per week.

"What we do this long weekend will determine when we can reopen," Dr. Wang said. "We are at a critical moment."

On Thursday, provincial officials laid out a three-stage plan to gradually reopen the economy in the coming months. The first phase will start two weeks after 60 per cent of Ontario's population has received at least dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. It's expected that first stage will begin on June 14.

Dr. Wang said she supports the province's "slow and cautious" approach to reopening.

"We have to keep going, because if we let up too early, we'll rebound," she said. "That's actually what got us into the third wave."

Dr. Wang added public health has noticed more gatherings recently, which is likely resulting in more COVID-19 cases.

"It tends to be the same pattern we see when people start to see case rates go down," she said.

She said gatherings tend to be amongst friends and family, and urged people to continue following all public health guidelines to prevent further spread of the disease.

VACCINATION MILESTONES

More than 50 per cent of eligible adults have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Waterloo Region to date.

Regional officials said they're on-track to reach the 60 per cent vaccination goal laid out by the province for reopening next month.

Pre-registration opened for people aged 12 and over last week, and the region had a record-high 45,000 people add themselves to the pre-registration list in one day.

Appointments continue to be booked based on priority and it can take up to four to six weeks before an appointment is available.

All regional clinics and pharmacies are administering doses of either Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

Based on current supply, public health anticipates they'll be able to continue vaccinating between 5,000 and 6,000 people a day over the next weeks. They were able to vaccinate more than 5,500 people twice this week.

"The faster we can get everyone vaccinated, the faster we can return to the quality of life and activities we're all looking forward to," Connie MacDonald with the region said at the briefing.

Currently, the region is booking appointments for essential workers, adults aged 50 and older, people with at-risk health conditions, health-care workers and adults 18 and older in high-risk neighbourhoods.