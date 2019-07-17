

A sexual assault on a Kitchener girl earlier this month has been linked to at least two other unsolved incidents in the region.

Police say that DNA evidence has linked the most recent assault, which was of a four-year-old girl on Brybeck Crescent, to two others that have happened since 2013.

The others happened on Patricia Avenue in 2017 and on Barrie Place in 2013.

All three victims were sexually assaulted in apartment building stairwells.

“It is believed there may be other victims and police are encouraging anyone with information to come forward,” police say in a press release.

