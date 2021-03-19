KITCHENER -- Guelph police have made an arrest in a break-and-enter at a business over the summer after finding a DNA match in the national databank.

The robbery happened on June 8, 2020 in the area of Woodlawn Road East near Victoria Road North. Video surveillance from the robbery showed a man cutting a hole in a rooftop exhaust vent to get into the building, which caused around $6,000 in damage.

Police said he pried open a cash register and stole some cash. He was seen on the surveillance video drinking from a juice carton. That carton was seized by police and sent to the Centre of Forensic Sciences. DNA analysis connected the crime to someone registered in the national databank, according to police.

A 51-year-old Guelph man was arrested on Thursday and charged with break-and-enter with intent, mischief and theft.

He's scheduled to appear in court on July 9.