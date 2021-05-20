KITCHENER -- Over the past week the Guelph Police Service say that DNA has helped them implicate three men in crimes that were previously unsolved.

On Thursday, police announced they had made an arrest in a stolen vehicle investigation from last September.

A woman had reported her vehicle stolen from an address in the city’s south end, which was recovered two days later outside of the city.

Police say while examining the vehicle officers recovered several items that were sent to the Centre of Forensic Sciences (CFS) for examination.

On Wednesday, the police were notified by CFS officials that analysis of one of the items matched someone in the National DNA Data Bank. Later that afternoon a man was located on Wellington Street West and arrested.

A 28-year-old Guelph man was charged with possessing stolen property over $5,000, occupying a stolen motor vehicle and breaching probation.

This latest arrest comes after two other similar incidents earlier this week. On Monday, a 21-year-old Guelph men was arrested after DNA analysis linked him to the July, 2020, theft of a different motor vehicle. On Tuesday, a 29-year-old Guelph man was arrested after DNA tied him to a 2009 residential break-in.