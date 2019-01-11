Featured
DNA helps Guelph police make 2 arrests on same day
Published Friday, January 11, 2019
A trail of DNA evidence played major part in two separate arrests in Guelph.
In September 2017, a car involved in a police pursuit was tracked down and a forensic sample was collected.
As a result a 32-year-old Guelph man was wanted for possession of stolen property over $5,000.
Yesterday Guelph police stopped a vehicle at the corner of Neeve and Surrey Street. The suspect was in the car and placed under arrest.
The suspect was also charged with possession of a controlled substance.
Police made an additional arrest on a second Guelph man wanted for stealing a car in April, 2018.
The stolen BMW was located and a DNA sample was sent to the Center of Forensic Science for testing.
The suspect was arrested yesterday after a traffic stop in the area of Stone Road Mall in Guelph.
He has been charged with a long list of offenses including theft under $5,000 and escaping lawful custody of police.
Guelph Police Service credits the High Enforcement Action Team and the Break and Enter Team with playing a major part in the arrests.