A trail of DNA evidence played major part in two separate arrests in Guelph.

In September 2017, a car involved in a police pursuit was tracked down and a forensic sample was collected.

As a result a 32-year-old Guelph man was wanted for possession of stolen property over $5,000.

Yesterday Guelph police stopped a vehicle at the corner of Neeve and Surrey Street. The suspect was in the car and placed under arrest.

The suspect was also charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Police made an additional arrest on a second Guelph man wanted for stealing a car in April, 2018.

The stolen BMW was located and a DNA sample was sent to the Center of Forensic Science for testing.

The suspect was arrested yesterday after a traffic stop in the area of Stone Road Mall in Guelph.

He has been charged with a long list of offenses including theft under $5,000 and escaping lawful custody of police.

Guelph Police Service credits the High Enforcement Action Team and the Break and Enter Team with playing a major part in the arrests.