DNA helped identify man believed to have abducted Brantford woman in 1983: police

Brantford police have named a suspect in a nearly four-decade-old missing person case.

At a news conference on Wednesday, police named Steven Mudko as the person they believe was responsible for the abduction and presumed death of Mary Hammond.

Hammond disappeared on Sept. 8, 1983. She left her home that day at around 3:30 a.m. to walk to work at a local bakery where she was scheduled for an early morning shift but she never arrived.

At the time of her disappearance Hammond was 25-years-old and a newlywed.

During the 39 years since she went missing, police said they have continued to try and resolve Hammond's case.

Now, with help of advanced technology, police said they were able to identify a suspect.

Family members of Mary Hammond speak at a news conference in Brantford on June 8, 2022. (Dan Lauckner/CTV News)

"During the initial stage of the investigation, a search warrant was issued on Sept. 11, 1983, at a residence on Memorial Drive," said Staff Sgt. Keith Tollar, the lead investigator, at the news conference. "Evidence seized at this time was examined and remained in police custody. It is because of the foresight and efforts of the investigators then, that this evidence was available for analysis later when [new] technology had been developed. Through the historical evidence seized, and with the advancements in mitochondrial DNA analysis, we're able to forensically link Mary Hammond to the man believed to be responsible her abduction and presumed murder."

Police said Mudko died in 2010, but if he were alive today, he would be charged with abduction and first-degree murder.

Police believe Steven Mudko, pictured here, abducted and murdered Mary Hammond. (Brantford police service/Submitted)

