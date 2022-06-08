DNA helped identify man believed to have abducted Brantford woman in 1983: police

Biden goes to Kimmel, Trudeau meets Barbados counterpart on day 1 of Summit of the Americas

U.S. President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are charting markedly different paths today at the Summit of the Americas. Before his leader-level meetings get underway, Biden is sitting down to tape an appearance with talk-show host Jimmy Kimmel. Trudeau, who arrived in Los Angeles late Tuesday, is getting down to work on environmental priorities with Barbados counterpart Mia Mottley.

