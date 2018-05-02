

If your friends all think the same way, University of Waterloo researchers have found, then you’re more likely to vote the same way.

On the other hand, their study says, people whose friends have diverse political views are more likely to engage in strategic voting – voting for a candidate who might not mirror their views the most because they are believed to stand a better chance of winning.

Using a mathematical simulation, Waterloo computer science professor Kate Larson and PhD graduate Alan Tsang found what they call an “interesting disconnect” between strategic voting and electric outcomes.

They found that networks with high homophily – the scientific term for the phenomenon better known as the echo chamber effect – were more likely to be polarized, while networks with less homophily were more likely to vote strategically, leading to the election of a political party considered tolerable by many.