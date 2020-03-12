KITCHENER -- The closing arguments will be heard next week for an Elmira teen on trial for killing his mother.

The teen pleaded guilty to second degree murder but is on trial for first degree murder in the death.

Graphic details were heard in court on Wednesday with a forensic expert describing the victim's extensive injuries

The forensic pathologist is the final witness in this case, as the defense will not be calling any witnesses and the teen has chosen not to testify.

The crown alleges the teen stabbed his mother to death on November 30, 2017.

Her brother testified he became worried when she didn't respond to phone calls and emails.

He went to the home on Christmas day, saying there was a "terrible, terrible smell of spoiled meat, "adding that "at the end of the hallway, there was a blanket and a body".

Today, a forensic pathologist testified saying the woman had been stabbed 66 times, more than a dozen times in the head and nearly thirty in the neck.

She described the marks found on the woman's arms as defensive wounds.

The pathologist noted the woman's body was in the advanced stages of decomposition, adding her scalp, face, and hands were already mummified.

Earlier this week the officer who analyzed a computer found at the home also took the stand.

Saying google searches "how hard is the skull" and "how to treat a deep cut" were typed in the morning of November 30.

Last week, a friend testified that the teen confessed to the murder saying: “He walked upstairs and went to his mom’s bedroom. He saw her. Her back facing towards him. He said she turned around and charged at him with a knife and deflected.

”He also said: “I think he kicked her, he grabbed her hand. He took the knife and jabbed her in the side of the head.”

The crown maintains the internet searches show premeditation and are key to the charge of first degree murder.

While the teen is being tried as a youth, the crown is asking that he be sentenced as an adult.

Closing arguments are scheduled for Monday.