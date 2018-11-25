

CTV Kitchener





Police say several people have been arrested after an early morning disturbance in a Waterloo neighbourhood.

Officers were called to a home on Brandenburg Court, near the intersection of Keats Way and Erbsville Road, around 4:20 a.m.

They have not released specifics about the incident, only confirming there were injuries and arrests made.

No information was given about how many people required medical treatment or the type and severity of their injuries.

Police remain on scene as they investigate.