Two people were taken to hospital after what police are calling a disturbance.

Regional police responded to a house on Newport Drive in Cambridge at around 2:50 p.m. on Thursday

There, it was found that two people had been injured. It's not clear how they were injured or how severe those injuries were.

A witness says he saw four ambulances, two firetrucks and four or five police cruisers on scene.

“Each ambulance had someone in it with an officer with them,” says Brandon Kecser, who lives around the corner from where the incident happened.

He reiterated that two people were brought to hospital.

Police say that there will be an increased police presence while investigators are on scene.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.