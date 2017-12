CTV Kitchener





One man was taken away by police Monday afternoon following a disturbance in Cambridge’s south end.

Waterloo Regional Police officers, including a tactical team, were called to Southwood Drive around 2:45 p.m.

Witnesses say a man was heard screaming and seen throwing things out of the window of a home on Southwood.

The road was blocked as police officers, including a tactical team, attempted to calm the man down.

The man was taken into custody after about 90 minutes. Police say he was not injured.