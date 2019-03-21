

CTV Kitchener





A person was arrested near a Kitchener plaza on Thursday as part of a drug trafficking investigation.

Police say that a total of five search warrants were executed around the city.

One person was arrested in in the area of Westmount Road East and Ottawa Street South at around 1:30 p.m. Police say that officers used “distraction devices” in the arrest, causing noise in the area.

A resident in the area says he heard what sounded like a sonic boom at the time.

Several police cruisers were seen in the plaza, as well as a vehicle with at least two of its windows smashed out.

There is a school in the area, but the school board says that it was not put into hold and secure.

There is reportedly no concern for public safety while police continue to investigate. Police say five people were arrested as a result of the warrants around the city.