KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police issued 395 distracted tickets between Jan. 1 and May 1, 2021, more than double the number of tickets issued in the same time period last year.

Between Jan. 1 and May 1, 2020, police said they handed out 157 distracted driving tickets.

During #RoadSafetyWeek we are reminding motorists that Distracted Driving is not worth the risk.



From January 1, 2021, to May 1, 2021, officers have laid 395 distracted driving charges.#PutThePhoneDown#ItCanWait



Learn more:https://t.co/iN1aCYeKcR

According to police, distracted driving is considered any action that takes a driver's attention away from the road. A first offence results in a $615 ticket and three demerit points. A second or third offence could cost between $1,000 and $3,000, along with six demerit points. People could also lose their licence for three to 30 days following a court conviction, depending on whether it's a first or repeated offence.

Police said the law prohibits any use of a handheld device while driving, including talking on the phone, reading a message or writing a message. They also can't be used while stopped at a red light.

Drivers can answer a phone call as long as the device is connected to Bluetooth or mounted on the dash, as long as they only use the accept and end button during the call.

GPS is also allowed as long as the device is mounted on the dashboard and the address is put in prior to driving away.

Eating while driving is allowed, but police said people shouldn't eat anything that requires both hands or takes their eyes off the road.

Pets should also be in the back seat of a vehicle, rather than in the driver's lap.