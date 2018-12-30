

CTV Kitchener





A new year and new changes to distracted driving laws.

On January 1 all fines and penalties are getting much more severe.

For a first conviction drivers will face a fine of up to $1,000, three demerit points and a 3-day suspension of their driver’s licence.

A second conviction will result in a fine of up to $2,000, six demerit points and a 7-day suspension.

Any further convictions within 5 years will mean a fine of $3,000, six demerit points and a 30-day suspension.

For novice drivers including G1, G2, M1 or M2 licences, the penalties are a little different.

There will be no demerit points but the fines will remain the same.

Instead drivers will face a 30-day suspension for a first conviction and a 90-day suspension for a second conviction.

For any additional convictions the driver will have their licence cancelled and they will be removed from the Graduated Licensing System.

