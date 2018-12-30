Featured
Distracted driving penalties increasing Jan. 1
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, December 30, 2018 2:32PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, December 30, 2018 6:15PM EST
A new year and new changes to distracted driving laws.
On January 1 all fines and penalties are getting much more severe.
For a first conviction drivers will face a fine of up to $1,000, three demerit points and a 3-day suspension of their driver’s licence.
A second conviction will result in a fine of up to $2,000, six demerit points and a 7-day suspension.
Any further convictions within 5 years will mean a fine of $3,000, six demerit points and a 30-day suspension.
For novice drivers including G1, G2, M1 or M2 licences, the penalties are a little different.
There will be no demerit points but the fines will remain the same.
Instead drivers will face a 30-day suspension for a first conviction and a 90-day suspension for a second conviction.
For any additional convictions the driver will have their licence cancelled and they will be removed from the Graduated Licensing System.
For more on distracted driving click here.