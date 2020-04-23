ELORA -- The Elora Distilling Company opened its doors for the first time on Thursday, but the distillery is still waiting for a liquor licence.

Instead, they switched to making hand sanitizer before ever selling an ounce of alcohol.

In an interview the owner says the 500 millilitre bottles were so popular they sold all 390 of them within hours of opening.

The owner says it will take a week to have another batch ready.