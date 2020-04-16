Students across Ontario are currently learning their curriculum online and from home. The province began their distance learning plan last week.

The transition to virtual classes comes with a learning curve for students and teachers.

Local school boards say distance learning has been successful overall but there are still opportunities to improve.

“We’re all learning in the process,” says Sherrie Rellinger, a teacher at St. Anne Catholic School. “It’s been an interesting learning journey.”

Chrome books and tablets were delivered to students who did not have proper technology and internet packages were provided to those without services.

“We wanted to ensure all of our students had access to learning materials,” says Elaine Ranney, the superintendent for Waterloo Region District School Board.

Ranney says accommodations were also made for any families that choose not to have internet access.

“[We] have materials printed for children in that situation and delivered to their homes. And of course teachers are connecting over the phone.”

Parent’s are also coping with the changes.

“My wife and I are both still working so it can be a little hectic,” says Ian Mahler, the parent of a student. “We have to make sure that kids are staying on track and doing what they’re supposed to be doing.”

Mahler says overall the distance learning is going well.

School boards say it is important to personalize the virtual lessons for students and the goal is for every student to be engaged in learning during these times.

The school year hasn’t been cancelled but students won’t be returning to the classroom until the middle of May at the earliest.