'Disruption' temporarily delays GRH workers' pay

Grand River Hospital (GRH) employees woke up Friday without their scheduled pay in their accounts.

In a tweet, the hospital said there was an “organization-wide disruption” that caused payroll to be processed incorrectly.

In an email to CTV News at 1 p.m., GRH chief communications officer Paul McIntyre Royston said staff had begun receiving their payroll deposits and all major bankroll deposits had been processed as of noon.

“Payroll is currently running tests to double-check Credit Union and has confirmed the issue will be resolved early this afternoon,” McIntyre Royston said. “Next we will turn our attention to understanding the cause and implementing measures to prevent a similar occurrence in the future.”

Royston said the hospital has apologized to staff for the delay.