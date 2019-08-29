Cyclists are applauding Kitchener for installing new, separated bike lanes across the city, but not everyone is following the rules.

Some drivers are parking right in the lanes, blocking the path for people riding their bikes.

The lanes are part of a pilot project that started earlier this month.

"We know this type of cycling infrastructure has been widely used by cyclists in other municipalities and we want to test it here in Kitchener as a way to help residents feel more comfortable choosing cycling to get around town," the city tells CTV.

One of the areas where the lanes were installed is on Water Street in Kitchener. Because it's right in the heart of downtown, though, plenty of delivery trucks servicing nearby businesses come through.

It may just be a quick pit stop for a delivery, but the city says it's still against the law. Alternative commuters also find it problematic.

"To see a delivery truck parking in those spaces, it's going to make it more dangerous for cyclists," says cyclist Matthew Dykeman.

The separated bike lanes are surrounded by bollards, flexible posts that aim to keep cyclists and cars apart.

But some people say that drivers are ignoring the bollards, making the lanes anything but safe.

"I think it is a bit disrespectful to people trying to bike," explains skateboarder Charlotte Ward.

She says when drivers ignore the posts, it makes it unsafe for people walking or biking.

The city says it's been made aware of drivers obstructing the bike lanes, and ensures that officials will monitor the issue.

If a driver is caught, the city says the fine would be about $25 for a parking infraction.

Instead, delivery drivers are encouraged to park in the 15-minute loading zones on Water Street to avoid the issue altogether.