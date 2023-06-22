Dispute forces closure of popular Waterloo ice cream shop

On a warm evening right before summer began, disappointment struck Waterloo as a popular ice cream spot, Marble Slab Creamery, unexpectedly closed its doors. The cause? A disagreement with the company, according to the franchisee.

A woman named Andrea Schlegel-Parsons identified herself as the franchise owner and lease holder, and sat outside the store with her staff amidst signs that read "We Support Our Boss" and “We want our jobs back!”

Schlegel-Parsons says she arrived Monday morning to find the locks changed, prompting her to seek a court order affirming her rights to the space. As the situation unfolded, the doors remained closed, leaving customers empty handed and staff out of work.

"My staff are out of jobs, and I would like my staff who are dedicated to the store, and to the brand and to serving our customers -- I'd like them to get their jobs back," said Schlegel-Parsons. “It’s huge. This is my livelihood and this is the livelihood of our staff.”

CTV News reached out to Marble Slab Creamery's Canadian president and the U.S.-based parent company, but have yet to receive a response regarding the closure. Meanwhile, Schlegel-Parsons and her lawyer, Fred Wu, say they’re carefully considering their legal options, with plans to present their case in court soon.