

CTV Kitchener





A woman called 911 after becoming disoriented while snowshoeing outside Owen Sound, police say.

Grey County OPP say the woman called them around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

About an hour later, she was found by officers searching on a Grey Sauble Conservation Management property off Grey Road 17.

According to police, the 47-year-old woman was dressed appropriately for the weather and was not injured. She had been worried because she was lost and her phone’s battery was running low.

Police say snowshoers should remember to carry navigational and communication tools, and let a friend or relative know where they are going, particularly if they plan to snowshoe by themselves.