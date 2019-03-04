Featured
Disco light stolen from bowling alley
The OPP detachment in Simcoe, Ont., is seen on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2015. (Abigail Bimman / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, March 4, 2019 11:06AM EST
Suspects were caught on camera entering a bowling alley and exiting with a disco light.
Surveillance footage shows a group of people going into the Simcoe building on Feb. 28 around 9 p.m. and one emerging with the item.
Norfolk County OPP received the report of the incident on Sunday.
Police are currently attempting to identify the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact them.