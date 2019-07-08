

CTV Kitchener





A play structure at a newly-revitalized park in Guelph is no more after a fire on Monday morning.

Fire crews and police answered a call at 35 Mountford Drive at around 2 a.m.

The play structure had been lit on fire. Firefighters were able to put it out, but not before the structure was significantly damaged.

Guelph Coun. Dan Gibson expressed his disappointment on Twitter.

“In recent years we’ve worked very hard to revitalize Peter Misersky Park,” he says.

“So it’s disappointing to learn that last night, with construction of the new off-leash dog park set to begin, one of the play structures was destroyed by fire.”

The city advises the public to stay off the playground for "the foreseeable future."

A fire at Peter Misersky Park damaged the playground. Please stay off the site for the foreseeable future. Details to come about next steps. pic.twitter.com/EqwOhd8uGp — City of Guelph (@cityofguelph) July 8, 2019

Guelph police are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.