Dirt bike operators charged after giving fake names to Guelph police

Two teenagers have been charged after they fled from Guelph police on dirt bikes.

Officers were called to a parking lot on Stone Road West just after noon on May 4. They were told three males were driving around on unplated dirt bikes.

When officers spoke to the males, they all gave fake names and then took off while the officers were trying to confirm their identities.

Officers said the trio sped through the crowded parking lot onto Stone Road and were spotted weaving through traffic.

Earlier this week, an 18-year-old Guelph man and a 17-year-old Guelph boy turned themselves into police. They were both charged with obstructing police, flight from police, dangerous driving, careless driving, and driving without insurance.

Police are still trying to identify the third suspect.