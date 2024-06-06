KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Dirt bike operators charged after giving fake names to Guelph police

    A dirt bike tire is pictured in this stock image. (cottonbro studio/Pexels.com) A dirt bike tire is pictured in this stock image. (cottonbro studio/Pexels.com)
    Share

    Two teenagers have been charged after they fled from Guelph police on dirt bikes.

    Officers were called to a parking lot on Stone Road West just after noon on May 4. They were told three males were driving around on unplated dirt bikes.

    When officers spoke to the males, they all gave fake names and then took off while the officers were trying to confirm their identities.

    Officers said the trio sped through the crowded parking lot onto Stone Road and were spotted weaving through traffic.

    Earlier this week, an 18-year-old Guelph man and a 17-year-old Guelph boy turned themselves into police. They were both charged with obstructing police, flight from police, dangerous driving, careless driving, and driving without insurance.

    Police are still trying to identify the third suspect.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News