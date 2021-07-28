GUELPH -- Health officials in Guelph are hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in the city's Downtown Dining District on Friday night.

The Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health says the pop-up clinic, located at the corner of Wyndham and Macdonell Streets, will run from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday.

The clinic is offering first and second doses and no appointment is needed.

“This is an exciting opportunity for people to get a vaccine while also enjoying the atmosphere downtown Guelph has to offer,” medical officer of health Dr. Nicola Mercer said in a release. “I would encourage anyone who is eligible to get the vaccine to come and get either their first or second dose and support the local businesses while they’re downtown. A healthy economy depends on a healthy community. By getting the COVID-19 vaccine, you are protecting yourself and those around you and ensuring that we can continue to shop and dine safely.”

More than 80 per cent of the eligible population in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph has received at least one dose, while more than 70 per cent are fully vaccinated.

“This progress is an impressive testament to all of our efforts to end this pandemic. Ensuring as many residents as possible as protected against COVID-19 is very important as we proceed through every step of reopening,” Rita Isley, director of community health and chief nursing officer, said in a release. “Public Health will continue to target under-vaccinated regions and demographics within the region to ensure every single person has the chance to receive two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.”