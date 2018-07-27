

CTV Kitchener





Ontario Provincial Police say a diesel fuel spill has shut down part of Foldens Line east of Ingersoll Friday.

Police say they responded to a single-vehicle collision involving a transport truck around 4 p.m. on Beachville Road and Foldens Line Thursday evening.

They say the transport truck made contact with the guardrail, spilling an undetermined amount of diesel fuel in the area.

No injuries have been reported to police.

The Ministry of Environment has been notified of the spill.

No traffic can currently travel north on Foldens Line from Beachville Road. Southbound traffic is blocked at the roundabout at Dundas Street and Folders Line.

The roadway will remain closed Friday for clean-up, and police expect it to remain closed for Saturday as well.

Police are asking motorists to plan alternative routes for the time being.

Charges are pending following the completion of the investigation.