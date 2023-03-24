Did you see the northern lights? Photos show northern lights dancing across southern Ontario

An uncommon phenomenon lit up the skies across southern Ontario on Thursday night, including in Waterloo region where the aurora borealis – also known as the northern lights - shone bright enough to be seen with the naked eye.

According to the Government of Canada, auroras occur when charged particles - electrons and protons - collide with gases in Earth's upper atmosphere. Those collisions produce tiny flashes that fill the sky with colourful light.

Well look what appeared over Brantford for a brief time tonight! pic.twitter.com/E5mNXa8KZp — C.J. Bailey (@MrBaileyOB) March 24, 2023

The light display was a result of an Earth-facing coronal hole on the sun and solar winds, according to National Oceanic and Atmosphere Administration (NOAA)

On Thursday night these flashes were so bright they were visible across southern Ontario.

Northern lights just north of Waterloo last night! pic.twitter.com/DRzyIAPpzP — Dave Fish (@DaveFishPI) March 24, 2023

People took to social media to share their photos of the phenomenon.

A photo shared on Twitter appears to show the lights above Glenridge Plaza in Waterloo just before 11 p.m.

Northern Lights above Glenridge Plaza in Waterloo. 10:57 pm. @ONwxchaser pic.twitter.com/yVJwQs3jgU — Sean Furfaro (@seanfurfaro) March 24, 2023

While the lights were visible in the city, those living in more rural areas were able to see vibrant colours streak across the sky.

Armature photographer Kevin Gilbert shared a series of photos on Twitter showing streaks of green and red stretching across the sky above Arthur.

As a enthusiast of weather and Mother Nature it’s not hard to fall into other nerd like phenomena such as space weather. I have never been blessed with this type of display! Forever great full!Arthur, Ont. 23,03,2023 @weathernetwork @the_edge @CTVKitchener #Aurora pic.twitter.com/eo5QrzfjR1 — KevinJGilbert (@kevjgilly) March 24, 2023 A projection of the aurora borealis for March 24. (NOAA)

The brightness and location of the aurora are typically shown as a green oval centred on Earth’s magnetic pole. The green ovals turn red when the aurora is forecasted to be more intense, the NOAA websites reads.

WHEN CAN YOU SEE THE LIGHTS NEXT?

If you missed the lights last night, you may be in luck as increased solar activity is expected to continue Friday night into the early hours of Saturday.

A forecast form the NOAA shows geomagnetic storms are likely on March 25 and 26.