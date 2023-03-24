Did you see the northern lights? Photos show northern lights dancing across southern Ontario
An uncommon phenomenon lit up the skies across southern Ontario on Thursday night, including in Waterloo region where the aurora borealis – also known as the northern lights - shone bright enough to be seen with the naked eye.
According to the Government of Canada, auroras occur when charged particles - electrons and protons - collide with gases in Earth's upper atmosphere. Those collisions produce tiny flashes that fill the sky with colourful light.
The light display was a result of an Earth-facing coronal hole on the sun and solar winds, according to National Oceanic and Atmosphere Administration (NOAA)
On Thursday night these flashes were so bright they were visible across southern Ontario.
People took to social media to share their photos of the phenomenon.
A photo shared on Twitter appears to show the lights above Glenridge Plaza in Waterloo just before 11 p.m.
While the lights were visible in the city, those living in more rural areas were able to see vibrant colours streak across the sky.
Armature photographer Kevin Gilbert shared a series of photos on Twitter showing streaks of green and red stretching across the sky above Arthur.
The brightness and location of the aurora are typically shown as a green oval centred on Earth’s magnetic pole. The green ovals turn red when the aurora is forecasted to be more intense, the NOAA websites reads.
WHEN CAN YOU SEE THE LIGHTS NEXT?
If you missed the lights last night, you may be in luck as increased solar activity is expected to continue Friday night into the early hours of Saturday.
A forecast form the NOAA shows geomagnetic storms are likely on March 25 and 26.
Correction
An earlier version showed the NOAA model forecast as upcoming. This has been changed to reflect it was Thursday nights forecast.
