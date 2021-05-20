WATERLOO -- Dialysis patients in Waterloo Region are raising concerns about proposed changes to the booking system with Grand River Transit’s MobilityPlus services.

The service has been operating for more than 20 years and offers rides for people with mobility concerns by picking them up for medical appointments and dropping them off back at their homes.

After a recent review by the region, staff are considering changing the booking system to offer appointments on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Currently, certain groups, like dialysis patients, have priority.

“Giving all of our registered clients an equal opportunity to travel freely throughout the region,’ said Neil Malcolm, the assistant director of transit services at GRT.

Pre-pandemic MobilityPlus provided 800 to 900 trips per day. About 150 of those were dialysis patients and GRT said most of them still are.

“The vast majority of our travel right now is for dialysis patients only,” Malcolm said.

But some local dialysis patients worry that changing the booking system could lead to missed appointments if they aren’t given the first shot at booking.

“When it’s a life or death situation that’s not equity,” said Kitchener resident Cathy Sebastian.

Sebastian suffered a minor stroke 13 years ago, causing damage to both of her kidneys. She’s been on dialysis ever since and said it is hard to get around.

“I have no feeling in the bottom of my feet so I have no balance,” she said.

Sebastian said last summer she was out of town and missed two dialysis appointments which caused her to become very ill.

“The doctor, I remember him very clearly, looking over me and said this is how dialysis patients die,” Sebastian said.

The Kidney Foundation of Canada has been in talks with GRT officials and is hoping they don’t implement any changes to the booking system.

“If people don’t have dialysis ... essentially they’ll die,” said Terry Young with the foundation. “There are so many people that are counting on (GRT) to keep it as is.”

The region said if changes are approved, most dialysis patients should still get the ride they need.

“It will just put them through the same assessment that all of our clients go through and they want to get access to mobility plus services,” said Malcolm.

The region noted other transportation options are also available but Sebastian said taking a taxi wouldn’t be financially feasible for her.

“It would be $800 a month for me,” Sebastian said.

The region is gathering public feedback until May 28 via an online survey.

Staff recommendations are expected to go to the regional council by the end of June.