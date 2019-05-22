

CTV Kitchener





The City of Cambridge won’t be increasing its development charges after all.

At a council meeting on Tuesday, city staff recommended council continue with the core area exemptions for the next five years.

The motion passed.

That means development charges won’t increase in the downtown core, which Mayor Kathryn McGarry hopes will give developers time to build ahead of the LRT.

“It takes time for developers to assemble the land, to put forward a pre-consultation, to get all the things in place that they need to move forward,” she explains.

She hopes that the decision makes Cambridge a more desirable place to build.