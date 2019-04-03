

CTV Kitchener





Sales of detached home were the lone bright spot as overall numbers were down compared to the 10-year average for March, a new report shows.

Home sales in the region numbered 511, down 5.7 per cent compared to the same month in 2018.

President of the Kitchener-Waterloo Association of Realtors Brian Santos blames a lack of inventory in townhomes and condos for the lull.

“The activity on detached homes continues to be strong, but the average number of sales in March was brought down by fewer semi-detached, townhomes and condos,” he says.

Detached home sales were up 3.2 per cent, while the other three categories were down 37.5, 14.7 and 11.8 per cent, respectively.

Median prices across the board increased 3.9 per cent in March to $474,900, while detached home prices actually dipped by 0.8 per cent to $540,400.

The report indicates that fewer listings were made through the month compared to the ten-year average as well.