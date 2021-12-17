Despite long line-up, rapid test kits not available yet at local LCBO stores

Waterloo -

Waterloo Region residents who lined up for a rapid antigen test kit at the LCBO on King Street and William Street were turned away Friday morning.

LCBO staff on site told CTV Kitchener they don’t know when the kits will arrive.

A sign on the door reads "RAPID TESTS NOT AVAILABLE YET AT THIS LOCATION (COMING SOON)."

In a release issued by the LCBO Thursday, it said several locations in Waterloo Region will be offering free take-home rapid COVID-19 test kits as part of a "holiday testing blitz" in Ontario on Friday.

“I was rather surprised because I know they had time to roll things out. It’s frustrating from an employee standpoint and civilian standpoint,” said Alnoor Keshvani, owner of Loop Clothing, who lined up at the Uptown LCBO location.

Keshvani said another person in line said there were no test kits available at LCBO near Conestoga mall either.

There were long line ups at GTA malls where rapid test kits were distributed Thursday.

Keshvani said the roll-out of the province’s holiday testing blitz doesn’t seem fair for all Ontarians at the moment.

“There appears to be an inequality of distribution of these test kits like how it was for the vaccine roll out initially to the region,” noted Vishani.

More to come.