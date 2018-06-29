

CTV Kitchener





In December of 2008, Cst. Pat Swan took around 150 anti-depressants in an attempt to end his life.

He was suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder and depression, and had been taking medications to help treat them.

But Swan stopped taking them because he felt they weren’t working.

This culminated in 2008.

Paramedics were able to revive him, but Swan was not able to speak about the incident until over three years later.

“I can’t even describe as if I was in the pits of hell and having a demon torture me,” he said.

He has since received the care he felt he needed from the Homewood Health Centre in Guelph.

Now, he is sharing his story through an online video, something many officers in the force fear for its impact on their careers.

But Police Chief Brian Larkin has encouraged Swan to speak about his experience so others will seek help.

“The big shift for me as the Chief of Police was the ability and the courage to have Pat come forward and say listen, I’m human, it’s not perfect, it’s been messy, but you know what? I’m here, I’m standing, I’m alive, I’m working,” Larkin said.

The video has been popular internationally, especially with police officers and first responders, with many thanking Swan for sharing his story.

He is treating the experience as an opportunity to continue to tell others about his experience.