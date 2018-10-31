

CTV Kitchener





Millions of sweet treats will be devoured across the country as kids head out trick-or-treating Wednesday, but dentists are warning that the delicious day may damage your teeth.

The Ontario Dental Association released some helpful tips to advise the public on how to avoid unwanted drilling.

“I always stay and stay away from those Halloween toffees; I think they are the worst,” said father of two Eric Wolfe.

While many may think licorice and chips are the least harmful for your teeth, dentists say that’s not the case.

“Chips even though there no sugar in it, it breaks down and just sticks to the teeth and because it’s all carbohydrates, and all that stuff will just ferment into acid as well,” said dentist Maneesha Jain.

But Jain does note that hard candies such as jaw breakers, caramels, and toffees remain among most harmful to teeth because they take a long time to dissolve in the mouth.

Jain says the best candy to indulge in and avoid a trip to the dentist is plain chocolate.

“The nice thing about plain chocolate is that it dissolves really quickly so even though there is sugar in it is washes away pretty quick,” he said.

The Ontario Dental Association says the best time to eat your candy is after your meal because you’ll be full and it’s also the peak saliva time to help wash away some of that sugar.

Dentists also say a big mistake people make consuming candy is brushing right after eating. They say eating softens tooth enamel so they recommend waiting 30 minutes before brushing and flossing, otherwise that soft enamel can be damaged by brushing too soon.