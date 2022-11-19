Demonstrators show solidarity with Iran protestors again at Waterloo rally

Many gathered in Waterloo once again to show their solidarity with the anti-government protesters in Iran.

The Saturday rally heard 'Women, Life, Freedom' be chanted through the streets as demonstrators marched from University of Waterloo to Waterloo Public Square.

"I think this is the least we can do for our community," said Waterloo resident Firouzh Fayyazi. "This is the lease we can do to show our support in Iran."

The rally is a part of a province-wide initiative organized by the association of families of PS752 victims, in collaboration with KW for Iran.

"I have people in Iran," said Fayyazi. "The country I was born in that they are suffering for small, little essentials like freedom of speech."

Protests erupted in Iran after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini on Sept. 16, following her arrest for allegedly violating women's dress code.

Demonstrators at the Saturday rally were also acknowledging those killed in 2019 in the Blood Aban crackdown.

"Many thousands of people were killed, but because they were from poor and unprivileged parts of the country, and there was absolutely no coverage, their voices were not heard," said Iranian community member Parisa Bohlouli. "Even right now we don't know how many people were killed.

"All we can do is to be their voice. The voice that is being brutally silenced in Iran."

An overnight fuel price hike was what sparked street violence in cities across the nation three years ago.

"This anniversary is a special anniversary because we are hoping," said Waterloo resident Bashir Sadjad. "You know that this regime will go away at some point when nobody knows, but we are hoping that you know this event, this movement, you know this movement of the last two months is that even that will end this regime."

As protests in Iran stretch into their third month, the K-W group is looking to raise awareness locally and continue to call for action from the Canadian government. This includes providing free and unobstructed access to internet in Iran.