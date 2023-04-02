Demonstrators rally to keep Waterloo region's urban boundary static

Many in Waterloo region are echoing calls to build up, not out.

Demonstrators gathered in Waterloo Sunday to take part in a "Stop the Sprawl" event.

The movement comes in response to the Ontario government's goal of building 1.5 million homes by 2031.

"I don't see why we need to sprawl out and wreck all that incredible farmland," said resident Jim Hett.

In particular, demonstrators are opposing the province's ordered expansion into the rural lands of Halton and Hamilton.

"That's going to take billions of dollars worth of resources to put sewers, sidewalks, and streets," said Kevin Thomason, vice chair of the Grand River Environmental Network.

The City of Kitchener has already approved a provincial target of building 35,000 homes by 2031 while still maintaining their position against urban expansion, but the sprawl could still happen if the province deems it necessary.

"It basically says that the provincial government of Ontario doesn't trust municipalities to do their jobs," said Waterloo MPP Catherine Fife. "[Sprawl} would include higher taxes for the local tax base. We already lose 319 acres of farmland a day in the province of Ontario. We should know better by now."

In a recent report, the Alliance for Livable Ontario says Waterloo region has the capacity to build nearly 230,000 new housing units within the current area boundary. This is more than any other municipality outside of Toronto or York Region.

"This is the sort of development and intensification and community that so many of the people moving into this area are looking for," said Thomason.

Thomason adds that the region's current official plan has enough designated land to accommodate future growth past 2051 without expanding boundaries.