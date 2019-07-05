

Demonstrators outside of the Six Nations administration building say they’ll stay camped outside until they get the answers they’re looking for.

Both sides have been tight-lipped about the standoff, but on Friday the demonstrators explained their side of the issue.

The main disagreement stems from a different understanding of what the administration is responsible for: they’re elected, but the demonstrators say they don’t have the power to create laws.

Instead, they say the council's role is limited to how federal funds are spent on things like new roads and water infrastructure.

“The maintenance guy isn’t the person who makes decisions for the overall corporation,” explains one demonstrator. “We all know this. So why is our maintenance guy making decisions that affect everyone in this community in addition to the people outside of the community?”

The law that demonstrators are most concerned about is the contentious citizen code that would essentially balloon the size of the band without offering any support.

The demonstrators say that the administration is acting beyond its power.

The situation has been ongoing since the end of May, when protesters set up outside the administration building and locked out the elected council.

A rash of house fires in Six Nations, including one that burned the home of one of the council members, has put a strain on the Six Nations fire department.

The lockout has compounded the issue, as other fire stations have reportedly expressed reluctance to send help because of the demonstration.

With reporting from Jeff Pickel