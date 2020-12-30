KITCHENER -- Demolition could start on Wednesday afternoon at the Preston Springs Hotel in Cambridge.

An emergency order was issued on Christmas Eve saying the hotel would need to come down due to serious safety concerns.

On Tuesday crews began removing hazardous materials and salvaging any items of heritage value.

Officials with the City of Cambridge said the intersection of King and Fountain Streets has closed in preparation for demolition work over the next few days.

They said work could start as early as Wednesday afternoon, depending on the contractor.

The former hotel has been on the chopping block for some time, but the call to tear it down did not come from city council.

Council voted 8-1 to refuse the building owner demolition application. A conservation review hearing was set for April 2021 to see if the building's heritage designation could be removed. The emergency order supersedes that process.