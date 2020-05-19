KITCHENER -- A heritage building in downtown Brantford will be torn down this week, more than three months after it was badly damaged in a fire.

Firefighters were called to the Colbourne Street property back on Feb. 10.

Everyone who lived and worked in the building was able to escape without injury.

The building, however, couldn't be repaired.

Demolition is set to begin Wednesday at the Colborne Street property.

The city says a section of Colborne Street and King Street will remain closed while crews are working.

The demolition is expected to continue until May 29.

The cause of the fire has never been determined.