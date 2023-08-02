Dementia-friendly golf program in Kitchener helps reconnect golfers with the game

The City of Kitchener's dementia-friendly golf program is helping people reconnect with the sport.

The program, Golf Fore Life, pairs players with volunteer caddies who help them through the course.

“From my knowledge, Golf Fore Life is the only dementia-friendly golf program in North America,” said Bethany Pearce with the City of Kitchener.

Golf Fore Life started in 2018, helping older athletes get another swing at a game they love.

“This program enables people living with dementia to get back into the game they love. Get some exercise. But most importantly, that social aspect of golf,” Pearce said.

Kitchener’s Rockway Golf Course on August 1, 2023. (CTV News/Spencer Turcotte)

Dave Wastle lives with Dementia and is one of seven golfers in this year’s program.

His volunteer caddy is Karsten Fahr.

“We were sharing about hobbies, we were having a good time,” said Wastle.

The pair was together at Kitchener’s Rockway Golf Course this week.

“Sometimes they need help knowing what club to hit from what distances and just kind of help with that sometimes,” said Fahr.

Wastle said he welcomes the advice.

Drawn together by dementia, the golfers stay for the camaraderie and love for the sport.

“We really do have the spirit. Nobody is keeping score, we're just having fun,” Wastle said.

Some golfers haven’t played in years.

“But, it comes back to them so quick,” said Fahr.

A sign that their memory may be fading, but their muscle memory is strong as ever.